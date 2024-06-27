Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Monday. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Abacus Life Stock Up 1.8 %
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Abacus Life will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.
About Abacus Life
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
