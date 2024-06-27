Adam R. Townsend Sells 32,833 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $349,014.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,118.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth $44,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

