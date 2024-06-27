Adam R. Townsend Sells 32,833 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $349,014.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,118.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
VIZIO Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on VIZIO
Institutional Trading of VIZIO
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth $44,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VIZIO
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is Put Option Volume?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.