AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 190 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $304.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.05.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.