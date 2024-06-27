AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 2,191 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report) by 325.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000.

EEMS opened at $60.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $394.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

