AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

