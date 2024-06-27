AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 522 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 453.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $316.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $317.79.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.