AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $165,000 Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
