AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7,904.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $86.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

