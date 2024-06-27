AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $176,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $265.59 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $266.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

