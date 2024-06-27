AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 26,253.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 658,054 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 614,528 shares during the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,646,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 134,791 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,927,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

