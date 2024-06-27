AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 282 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $329.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $345.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.48.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

