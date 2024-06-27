AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 401 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 250.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $824.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.