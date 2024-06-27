AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Marriott International by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Marriott International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $241.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.80 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

