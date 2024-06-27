AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.490 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVAV opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

