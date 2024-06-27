AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.180-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.0 million-$820.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.5 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.20.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.60. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

