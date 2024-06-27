AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.490 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $192.81 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

