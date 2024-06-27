AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.490 EPS.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16. AeroVironment has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $224.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

