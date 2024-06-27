Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $103.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.4 %

Agilysys stock opened at $100.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,392 shares of company stock worth $67,319,669. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

