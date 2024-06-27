Alasdair Cooke Purchases 25,000,000 Shares of Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke purchased 25,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00 ($133,333.33).
Alma Metals Price Performance
About Alma Metals
Alma Metals Limited engages in the exploration of metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry copper project that comprises three exploration permits for minerals covering a total area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in Queensland Australia.
