Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.79.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

