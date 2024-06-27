Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimera Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALIM. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at $915,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences



Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

