Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton Sells 1,605 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $370,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.65. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $249.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,273,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

