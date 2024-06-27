Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Pushkal Garg Sells 2,103 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $249.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.