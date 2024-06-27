Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Pushkal Garg Sells 2,103 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ALNY stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $249.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.14.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
