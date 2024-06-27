Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald Sells 1,198 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $249.33.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
