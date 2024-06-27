Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald Sells 1,198 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $249.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

