Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $295.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

