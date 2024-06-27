Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.76. 20,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 169,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.94 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

