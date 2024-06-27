Alpha Tau Medical’s (DRTS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DRTS opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

