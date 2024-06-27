Alpha Tau Medical’s (DRTS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of DRTS opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
