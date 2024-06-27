ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 58,582 shares.The stock last traded at $53.50 and had previously closed at $53.78.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

