AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone Sells 20,000 Shares

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00.

AltaGas stock opened at C$30.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.14. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$22.97 and a 1-year high of C$31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

