Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 502,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 63,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,825,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $232,073,000 after purchasing an additional 268,806 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average of $172.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $194.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.