American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Up 4.9%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 418,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 870,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMSC. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSC

American Superconductor Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Superconductor

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 433,018 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in American Superconductor by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 440,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after buying an additional 396,814 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $21,870,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 323,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.