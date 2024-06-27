Amgen Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Amgen stock opened at $312.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.52. The company has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

