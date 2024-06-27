Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Position Trimmed by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 119.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,965,000 after purchasing an additional 959,838 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 200,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,000. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

