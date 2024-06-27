Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AP stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

