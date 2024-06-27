Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agilysys, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilysys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agilysys’ FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGYS. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at $95,377,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,392 shares of company stock worth $67,319,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Agilysys by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $3,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agilysys by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

