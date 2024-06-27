Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agilysys, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSFree Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilysys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agilysys’ FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGYS. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at $95,377,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,392 shares of company stock worth $67,319,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Agilysys by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $3,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agilysys by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.