Analysts Set AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Target Price at C$10.79

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGF.B. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGF.B

AGF Management Stock Down 8.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AGF Management stock opened at C$7.97 on Monday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$515.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 124,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 148,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,629. Corporate insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.