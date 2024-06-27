Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $34.33

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNGGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Golar LNG by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 101,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 59.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 330,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Golar LNG by 709.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 138,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.1 %

Golar LNG stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

