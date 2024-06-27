Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $34.33

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Golar LNG by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 101,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 59.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 330,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Golar LNG by 709.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 138,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

See Also

