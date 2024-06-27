Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $34.33

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.
GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG
Golar LNG Stock Down 0.1 %
Golar LNG stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.61.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
