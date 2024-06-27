Analysts Set Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) PT at $10.50

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTBK. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 562,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.14 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $498.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

