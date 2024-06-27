Analysts Set Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target at $65.75

Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solventum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000.

SOLV stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Solventum has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

(Get Free Report

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

