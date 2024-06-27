Analyzing BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) & ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BlackSky Technology and ParkerVision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 157.35%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -52.24% -82.02% -33.33% ParkerVision N/A -25.29% -99.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of ParkerVision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and ParkerVision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $94.49 million 1.58 -$53.86 million ($0.38) -2.68 ParkerVision $25.00 million 0.43 $9.52 million ($0.06) -2.00

ParkerVision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ParkerVision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ParkerVision beats BlackSky Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Spectra software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and various external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services related to object, change and anomaly detection, site monitoring, and enhanced analytics, which helps to detect key pattern of life changes in critical locations, including strategic locations and infrastructure comprising ports, airports, and construction sites; retail activity; commodities stockpiles; and other sites that contain critical commodities and supply chain inventory. In addition, the company develops and delivers satellites and payload systems; and provides professional and engineering services. Its products and services are used in national security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

