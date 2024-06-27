Andrew William Dane Purchases 16,876 Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Andrew William Dane bought 16,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £6,412.88 ($8,135.08).

Andrew William Dane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Artisanal Spirits alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Andrew William Dane purchased 7,461 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £3,506.67 ($4,448.40).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON ART opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.60 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.43. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 1 year low of GBX 33.40 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.14).

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.