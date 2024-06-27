Andy Naylor Buys 9,257 Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX) Stock

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) insider Andy Naylor bought 9,257 shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £4,998.78 ($6,341.22).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Price Performance

LON:MEX opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.74) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.71. The stock has a market cap of £22.62 million, a PE ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,322.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.33. Tortilla Mexican Grill plc has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.14).

Get Tortilla Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates, manages, and franchises Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla and Chilango brands in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as Tortilla Mexican Grill Limited and changed its name to Tortilla Mexican Grill plc in September 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.