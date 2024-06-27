Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.31%.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.