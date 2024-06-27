ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at HC Wainwright

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ANIP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,206,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $317,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,925.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 682,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,206,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,863. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

