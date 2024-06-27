Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 193,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $445,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

