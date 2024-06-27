Anthony D’adamio Sells 5,904 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, June 17th, Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $66,038.72.

On Thursday, April 11th, Anthony D’adamio sold 3,054 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $14,506.50.

NYSE BVS opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $443.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 6,833,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after buying an additional 176,870 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 15.0% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,035,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 135,168 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BVS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

