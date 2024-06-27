Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $230.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.29.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average of $184.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its position in Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.