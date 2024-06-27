Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after acquiring an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Aptiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $343,760,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.