Aptose Biosciences (APTO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO):

6/22/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Aptose Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Aptose Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2024 – Aptose Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Aptose Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

