Aptose Biosciences (APTO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO):
- 6/22/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – Aptose Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/29/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2024 – Aptose Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/16/2024 – Aptose Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Aptose Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.43.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
