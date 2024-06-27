Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Trading Down 4.8%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.10 and last traded at 3.16. Approximately 3,869,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,674,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.32.

ALTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 269.60 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

